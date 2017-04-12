Cook: Pompey win will fend off chasing pack

Paul Cook insists a win against Plymouth would make it difficult for the chasing pack to spoil Pompey’s promotion push.

The Blues host the Pilgrims on Friday in a second v third-placed clash, with Plymouth sitting four points ahead of Pompey Cook’s men are on the brink of promotion to League One and have an eight-point cushion ahead of fourth-placed Luton Town.

And the Blues boss knows the importance of a victory against Plymouth.

‘They have had a fantastic year,’ Cook said. ‘In my opinion, they will get over the line - without a shadow of doubt.

‘The reason they will get over the line is because they deserve to. The same with Doncaster.

‘The final place for us by winning on Friday will be a huge boost for us as a club. It would make it very difficult for other teams to get beyond us.

‘We have to focus on ourselves. We can’t get carried away.’