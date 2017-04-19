Cook: Pompey won’t be easing down

Paul Cook has pledged there will be no easing down following the securement of Pompey’s promotion goal.

The Blues host Cambridge United on Saturday, one of three games remaining this season.

Since Monday’s promotion party, the players have been handed two days off and are scheduled to return to training tomorrow.

Mathematically, there is still the chance of the title, lying seven points adrift of leaders Doncaster.

Rather more realistically, however, Pompey can still snatch second spot from Plymouth, who sit four points ahead.

And Cook insists there will be no letting up during the goodbye to League Two.

He said: ‘We want to stay dead strong until the end of the season.

‘We will give one or two lads opportunities, without a shadow of a doubt. I think that’s important but we want to finish the season strong.

‘It would be great to see us play in a non-pressure situation and I want everyone to come along on Saturday and celebrate together because we all deserve that.

‘I still think we can win the league – I’ve had my son on the phone telling me that!

‘Seriously, our team will stay on it for the last three games, make no bones about it. I want to get as many points as we can.

‘I allowed our lads to go back out on Tuesday. It was great to see them all together in Port Solent Wetherspoons. Me and Leam (Richardson) went there at 1pm and quickly realised it wasn’t for us!

‘From our fans’ point of view, though, the partying is done, we want to play out the last games and win some more.

‘Come the end of the season, we will enjoy another little party with the supporters and different stuff – but that will be after the Cheltenham game.’