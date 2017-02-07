Cook praises re-emergence of Pompey midfielder

Paul Cook praised Amine Linganzi’s first-team return after his surprise re-emergence.

The midfielder was handed his first league start for more than three-and-a-half months on Saturday.

Not since victory at Cambridge United in October had he been named in a League Two line-up for the Blues.

That occasion saw him red carded following a second-half tackle, although his team-mates held on for a 1-0 win.

Yet Linganzi was among five changes to Cook’s side which took on Wycombe at the weekend.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat through Scott Kashket’s heavily-deflected goal, yet their manager was encouraged by their performance.

And he also praised the contribution of Linganzi alongside Michael Doyle in the holding-midfield role.

Cook said: ‘Linganzi was excellent, he’s a man.

‘Danny Rose is a good player, but we thought we would go with Amine and he did really well in there for us.

‘He’s a good player, you can see it, he has that physicality, that presence in the middle of the park, and can pass the ball.

‘Michael Doyle was also immense, that was one of his strongest performances for us and was all over the pitch.

‘The balance of the side was good, the subs came on and continued that balance, everyone knows their job.

‘We work hard during the week and will continue to work hard for our great club to achieve what we want.’

Linganzi last month signed a deal to keep him at Fratton Park for the remainder of the season as he continues to impress Cook.

The former Accrington Stanley player arrived on trial in July, initially earning himself a month-by-month deal until January.