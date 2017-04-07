Cook reveals Pompey striker preference for Yeovil

KAL NAISMITH is set to lead the next step of Pompey’s promotion charge.

The Scot is in line to continue up front as Paul Cook’s side take on Yeovil at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Naismith impressed when moving forward after Noel Hunt went off with a dislocated shoulder at Hartlepool.

That means he is likely to be given the nod in front of Conor Chaplin and Nicke Kabamba.

Cook said: ‘I was thinking about playing him there well before Hartlepool.

‘It’s not something I’ve just thought looks good now.

‘We’ve got other strikers but sometimes you are looking for other qualities.

‘When you’re looking for athleticism, Kal has that.

‘He ticks all the boxes.

‘So it’s certainly an option we’re considering.

‘Leam Richardson has a saying: “Keep your goals on the pitch”. It’s a valid point.

‘If you look at Gary Roberts and Naismith – they both score goals.

‘If you look at player B or C not being a scorer, then you’re reliant on others to score.

‘It’s important when chasing the game to have your goals on the pitch.

‘Naismith and Roberts finished the last game well, so I’d be shocked if anything was to change.’

Eoin Doyle is out for the season with Noel Hunt expected to be sidelined for four weeks. Carl Baker is touch and go after a hamstring injury.

Cook explained he has dropped training intensity to ensure no further problems.

He said: ‘It was a light session yesterday in relation to the fact we don’t want any contact injuries now.

‘The sun is shining and we’re sitting third in the league.’

– JORDAN CROSS