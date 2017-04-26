Cook’s outstanding record stands proud in Pompey history

Paul Cook possesses the highest win ratio of any Pompey manager since the 1950s.

That is remarkable extent of his Blues achievements since arriving at Fratton Park in May 2015.

Cook has overseen 105 Pompey matches, consisting of fixtures in League Two, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy/Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

Those outcomes have presented him with a 47.61 per cent win ratio.

The Scouser now exceeds Harry Redknapp’s 46.55 per cent registered during his first spell at the club.

Ironically, that period also marked the Blues’ previous promotion – before Cook steered his team out of League Two this season.

The former Chesterfield boss still has the chance to take the title during the final two matches of the campaign.

However, second spot represents a more realistic challenge as Pompey seek to maintain their outstanding form for what has become a memorable season.

Regardless, last weekend’s 2-1 win over Cambridge United was his 50th Pompey win during 105 matches in charge.

It’s a reign which has also yielded an average of 1.61 goals per fixture, compared to 1.62 in Redknapp’s first spell at Fratton Park from March 2002 until November 2004.

Obviously, Redknapp’s record over that period consisted of matches at both Premier League and Division One (Championship) level.

Cook’s return as boss also reflects favourably with his predecessors since the 1950s.

Of Pompey’s last 29 permanent managers, only six have won promotion with the club since the end of the Second World War.

The first was George Smith in 1961-62, taking the Division Three title.

Upon stepping up to be general manager in April 1970, he had overseen 432 Pompey matches with a win ratio of 36.34 per cent.

Frank Burrows’ first spell as boss involved promotion to Division Three in 1979-80 and an overall win ratio of 42.40 per cent.

Then, in 1982-83, Bobby Campbell won the Division Three title before dismissed in May 1984 with a win ratio of 43.11 per cent.

Alan Ball took Pompey back to the top-flight in 1986-87 and upon his departure in January 1989 had a win ratio of 42.34 per cent.

Of course, Redknapp’s second spell in charge (42.51 per cent) reaped the FA Cup.

Yet topping them – and every manager since the 1950s – is Cook.