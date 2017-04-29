Cook’s Pompey player of the year verdict

PAUL COOK admitted he can’t pick a player of the year.

The Pompey boss feels there are too many contenders to pick a standout member of his promotion winners.

Voting is under way for the prestigious News/Sports Mail player of the year honour.

And the early indications are it’s a wide field of contenders, with selections evenly split among the front-runners.

The successor to Michael Doyle will be named ahead of the final-day meeting with Cheltenham, with voting closing at noon on Thursday.

Cook feels Pompey fans have a tough task ahead of them in picking the winner.

The Blues boss feels he’d struggle to come to a decision.

Cook said: ‘To be fair to the players, they’ve stood up to a man.

‘When you talk about player of the year, who gets it?

‘Who knows. Who knows with our lads.

‘There’s been a lot of outstanding seasons from our players.

‘They’ve done themselves proud and they’ve done the club proud.

‘Right the way through the season they’ve conducted themselves well.

‘When we’ve needed to win the lads have stepped up in massive fashion.’

Cook has also dropped another hint he intends to keep faith in the players who gained promotion this season moving forward.

The Pompey boss has indicated the men who delivered in getting the club out of League Two at the fourth attempt deserve a chance at carrying them forward in the new campaign.

Cook added: ‘The loyalty that we have to our players is there. I don’t think there will be too many surprises (over new deals).’

To vote for your News/Sports Mail Pompey player of the year email sport@thenews.co.uk