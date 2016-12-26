Cook salutes Pompey comeback kings

Paul Cook saluted his comeback kings as they fought back for a big three points at Newport County.

Pompey battled back from 2-0 down to pick up a 3-2 win at Rodney Parade against Graham Westley’s side.

The result leaves the Blues five points off the top three going into the trip to Yeovil on Friday.

Cook felt his players got what they deserved in a show of character on a heavy pitch in south Wales.

He said: ‘It was a fantastic game and the players deserve all the plaudits.

‘They are so honest and keep going with what they do.

‘They (Newport) didn’t have a lot of chances and I felt a win for them would have been unjust.

‘We spoke about shaking off that shackle – and today we did that.

‘In pursuit of what we want we need to take this now and keep going forward.’