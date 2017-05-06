Cook sets sights on more Pompey glory

Paul Cook targeted more Pompey glory days after clinching the League Two title.

On one of the great Fratton Park days, the Blues hammered Cheltenham 6-1 before results elsewhere prompted their coronation.

Doncaster lost at Hartlepool, while Plymouth drew at Grimsby to ensure Cook’s men leapfrogged above them to take top spot.

Pompey had not sat at the summit all season - now they are champions of League Two for the first time in their history.

And Cook is determined not to stop there.

He said: ‘There is not a league table which lies when the season finishes and the reason we are top is because we deserve to be and are the best team in this league.

‘I got brought up in an era of Liverpool winning a lot of trophies, in those days we used to always speak about the next one.

‘As a manager, I always try to reiterate about looking forward.

‘We are going to enjoy it, of course we are, but for this club it is about where we are and what we do and we’ll enjoy tonight for sure.

‘Then you have to have an appetite for success and this club has got to get back to a level where it feels acceptable.

‘Certainly for us at the minute League One is not acceptable and our drive will be to take the club forward.’