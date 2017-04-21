Cook to give chances to fringe men

PAUL COOK is ready to hand Nicke Kabamba and Stanley Aborah their first Pompey starts.

But the Blues boss also wants to scoop as many League Two points as possible.

Having secured promotion with games to spare, Cook has the freedom to experiment in his side’s final three matches.

Since arriving at Fratton Park from Hampton & Richmond in January, Kabamba has been in good form for Pompey’s under-23s.

He’s scored five goals in as many outings but has managed just three substitute appearances for the first team.

Aborah was signed on a free transfer in February to strengthen the Blues’ promotion hopes.

But the ex-Notts County man only made his debut in the dying minutes against his former side on Monday.

Pompey welcome Cambridge United to Fratton Park tomorrow.

And although Cook will make changes, he remain intent on continuing the Blues’ impressive end to the season.

‘We’ve got a fully-fit squad in general,’ said the manager.

‘But there’s one or two lads I would like to see.

‘I’ll certainly play Kabamba and Stanley Aborah.

‘I would like to see these lads on the pitch.

‘Stanley is a very talented young boy.

‘He hasn’t really had an opportunity due to the team doing quite well.

‘I’m sure our fans will enjoy seeing him play.

‘Nicke is a good lad. He works very hard in training.

‘Conor Chaplin is another.

‘But there’s no way we’re going to be making massive changes.

‘We will be strong tomorrow and want to get as many points as we can.’

– Will Rooney