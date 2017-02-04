Cook upbeat despite Pompey’s defeat

PAUL Cook remained upbeat over Pompey’s Adams Park display, despite defeat.

Scott Kashket’s heavily-deflected goal settled today’s match 1-0 in favour of promotion rivals Wycombe.

It was extremely harsh on Pompey, who included deadline-day recruit Eoin Doyle for a debut in five changes to the side which lost at Exeter last weekend.

The result marked a second successive defeat for the Blues to hinder their promotion aspirations.

But Cook was adamant he was encouraged by his team’s showing in a match they didn’t deserve to come away from empty handed.

He said: ‘We have got to accept the disappointment of today.

‘As much as it hurts us and everything that goes with that - and we are disappointed - we have a big few weeks coming up now as a club.

‘It’s important the fans stay with us like that and the lads can offer that same level of performance, if they do, I don’t see there will be problems.

‘I thought we excellent, I really did, I enjoyed watching us today. Last week was painful at Fratton Park, I didn’t recognise the team. Not today.

‘I am disappointed with the result, but there is a long way to go, there are 18 games now and I believe in this team and only time will tell.’