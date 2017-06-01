Could Paul Cook come back for these Pompey players?

Paul Cook has a history of recruiting from a pool of players he’s familiar with.

During his time at Pompey, Gary Roberts and Drew Talbot followed him from Chesterfield to Fratton Park.

Rommy Boco worked with him at Sligo Rovers, Accrington and the Spireites.

Meanwhile, the Blues were always being linked with moves for Jay O’Shea, Jimmy Ryan and Sam Hird – players who also played under Cook at the Proact Stadium.

It’s reasonable to think the now Wigan manager will fancy bringing some of his favourite Blues with him to the DW Stadium.

We look at five players Cook could potnetially return for and their chances of a reunion at the Latics.