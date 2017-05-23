Coventry eyeing another Pompey swoop

COVENTRY are eyeing an ambitious swoop for Carl Baker.

It is understood the League Two side are keen to lure the goal-scoring midfielder from Fratton Park.

Crucially, however, Baker has 12 months remaining on his Pompey deal to provide a massive sticking point.

Regardless, boss Mark Robins is interested in reuniting with the 34-year-old he previously worked with at the Sky Blues.

Baker was even made skipper back in 2012 when the pair first came together at Coventry and has retained his home in the Midlands.

Robins has already this summer tempted Michael Doyle into returning to his former club.

The ex-Blues skipper car shared with Baker from the Midlands during the League Two title-winning campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Baker would also welcome a switch to be closer to his family and a club he still holds in such high regard.

The attacking midfielder was a key part of the Blues’ success this season, scoring nine times in 46 appearances.

That included the winner at Mansfield in the penultimate match, as well as registering in the 2-1 victory over Cambridge United the previous fixture.

Yet the rich promise demonstrated by Jamal Lowe and the possibility of Gareth Evans moving further forward will next term ensure greater competition for the right-sided midfield role in Paul Cook’s system.

Baker, though, remains one of the fittest members of Pompey’s squad, irrespective of being aged 34.

He made 182 appearances and scored 28 times during four-and-a-half years at Coventry.

Baker left the Ricoh Arena in September 2014 to join MK Dons.