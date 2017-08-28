Coventry still hopeful on Pompey midfielder

Have your say

Coventry retain hope of recruiting Carl Baker before the transfer window’s deadline day.

The midfielder has been a persistent target for Sky Blues boss Mark Robins over the summer.

Now Baker has been made available for transfer – handing the League Two outfit encouragement ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

A potential move to the Ricoh Arena would certainly suit the 34-year-old, whose family home remains in the midlands.

His wife is also pregnant with their third child at a time when his footballing future clearly lies away from Fratton Park.

Now the onus is for a compromise deal to be thrashed out between Baker and Pompey to end his south-coast stay.

Any contract tabled by Coventry will be significantly lower than his current Pompey wages, ensuring the player will be seeking a favourable pay-off from the Blues to cover such a shortfall.

Time is ticking, yet it is understood the Sky Blues are hopeful they can capitalise on Baker and Pompey soon reaching an agreement.

In the meantime, Baker remains in limbo and on Saturday sat among the Pompey fans at Wigan to cheer on his team-mates.

The next key date is the end of the transfer window, which arrives at 11pm on Thursday.

Certainly, a switch to the club Baker previously skippered under Robins would be the ideal outcome for all concerned.

In turn, it will enable Kenny Jackett to utilise the finances to strengthen his own playing squad ahead of the deadline,

However, such an outcome rests on reaching agreement to cancel the remaining time on Baker’s contract, which expires in June 2018.