Crawley boss predicts classic Pompey clash

Crawley head coach Dermot Drummy believes tomorrow’s League Two clash with Pompey has all the makings of a classic – with a bumper crowd expected at Broadfield Stadium.

The Reds are hoping to build on last weekend’s successful Pay What You Can Day against Hartlepool.

Around 2,000 extra home fans took advantage of the deal, which offered an voluntary entry fee to watch the hard-fought 1-0 league win over out-of-form Pools – for as little as £1.

The attendance was a superb 4,226 and Drummy will be hoping some of the new supporters are tempted back.

The Blues, meanwhile, quickly sold out tomorrow’s allotment of 2,300 tickets so there should be another sizeable crowd in prospect this weekend.

Crawley go into the game only five points off the play-off places and in imperious form on home soil.

Last Saturday’s victory completed four successive wins at Broadfield Stadium.

Drummy, though, is not taking the visit of Pompey lightly – with the Blues hoping for a repeat of their 3-0 Fratton Park triumph earlier in the season.

Drummy said: ‘I’ve got a lot of respect for (manager) Paul Cook.

‘His teams play attacking football.

‘I think it makes for a fantastic game here on Saturday.

“They have a massive support with a great history and a great following and Paul’s got the job of getting them back into the Championship, minimum.

‘I look forward to playing games like this, it’ll be great.

‘Hopefully people will decide to go and watch Crawley tomorrow because it is hopefully a nice place to come and they were entertained.’

The Reds signed former Arsenal midfielder Conor Henderson this week on a permanent basis until the end of the season.

Henderson has been playing for Crawley on a monthly contract since October.

– GRAHAM CARTER