Crawley v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Welcome to our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by PAM WILKINS and JOHNNY MOORE, in the memory of Ken Malley.

BROADFIELD STADIUM

Opened: 1997

Capacity: 5,996

Record attendance: 5,880

On Saturday, January 21, Pompey will be at Crawley Town’s Checkatrade Stadium, Winfield Way, Crawley, West Sussex, RH11 9RX.

The ground has a capacity of 5,996 and most Blues supporters will be on a partly-covered terrace at one end of the ground, with some seats allocated in the West Stand.

Both areas have refreshment outlets for hot food and drinks.

For disabled supporters, there is an access guide in the ‘club’ section on Crawley’s website.

Pompey’s allocation of 2,300 tickets are sold out, so there will be none on sale on the day.

From the junction 11 of the M23, signposted A264 Horsham/Pease Pottage services, take the third exit at the roundabout, with a brown sign for the stadium and the ground is on your left before the next roundabout.

Look for the large red and white football on the roundabout itself and you will see the stadium entrance.

Turn left at this roundabout and then left again for the car park.

There is a small car park at the stadium which costs £5 per car.

Spaces are sold on a first-come-first-served basis but room is limited, as some bays have been sold to regular home supporters.

There are four accessible parking spaces for away supporters, also sold on a first-come-first-served basis.

And there is a designated space where disabled supporters can be dropped off.

There is free parking in Broadfield Business Park at the offices of William Reed and Novo Nordisk.

In addition, there are spaces at KPMG and Bard Limited in the Tilgate Forest Business Centre on the northbound side of the A23.

All the free parking options are signposted from the M23/A23 roundabout.

Otherwise, there is street parking.

But please note, there is no street parking in Anglessy Close or Lundy Close.

And parking on the grass verges near to the stadium is prohibited.

Cars found here will be towed away.

Southern Railway trains from Portsmouth to London Victoria stop at Crawley station, which is the nearest to the ground.

The journey usually takes a little more than an hour.

However, although there is not a strike scheduled for the day of the game, ongoing strike action and overtime bans by members of the ASLEF and RMT unions are causing severely reduced and disrupted services, so it is best to check before you travel at southernrailway.com

There is a taxi rank outside Crawley station.

Or you can cross the road outside the station to the bus station, go to stop A and catch the Fastway10 bus to the stadium.

The Fastway10 runs every seven minutes and drops you right outside the stadium.

There is a bar at the stadium called the Redz Bar, which usually admits away supporters but is likely to be very full.

The nearest pub to the ground is the Half Moon, pictured right, Brighton Road, Crawley RH10 6SZ, which serves food and has real ale and Sky tv.

It is about five minutes’ walk from the ground, towards the town centre.

Also near the ground is the Downsman, Wakehurst Drive Crawley, RH10 6DH – a pub with an Indian restaurant.

To find these pubs, come out of the stadium car park entrance and turn right back to the main roundabout.

Cross the dual carriageway using the underpass and go straight on into Southgate Avenue.

For the Half Moon, take the first left off Southgate Avenue into Brighton Road and the pub is further down the road on the right.

For the Downsman, also go into Brighton Road, then take the first right into Wakehust Drive and the pub is further along on the left.

In town there is the Wetherspoons pub, the Jubilee Oak, 6 High Street, Crawley, RH10 1BA, named after the oak tree planted in front of the pub to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Near the station is the Railway pub, 2-4 Brighton Road, Crawley, RH10 6AA.

It serves cask marque ales and has large TV screen.