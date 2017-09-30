Crowd trouble at Pompey v Oldham game

Fratton Park experienced crowd trouble during and after Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham today.

A number of Blues fans, who were in the North Stand, made their way on to the pitch in the dying minutes of the game in a bid to confront visiting supporters in the Milton End.

Stewards were quickly on the scene, however, to prevent fans from clashing.

Meanwhile, following the final whistle, fighting between rival fans has been reported outside the ground.

To assist Oldham fans exiting Fratton Park, some were funnelled along the side of the pitch by stewards so that they would come to no harm.