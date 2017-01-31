Cup hero’s under Pompey microscope

POMPEY have told Adam May: We’re watching you.

Paul Cook congratulated the young Blues midfielder for being part of Sutton United’s storming FA Cup run.

And the Blues boss has tasked the U’s loanee to continue showing the professionalism needed to make an impression away from Fratton Park.

May was part of the Sutton side who shocked Championship high-fliers Leeds on Sunday.

Paul Doswell’s side picked up a 1-0 win at Gander Green Lane to see them join Lincoln City in the fifth round – the first time two non-league sides have done so.

The 19-year-old was a major part of the victory, playing 90 minutes in midfield.

Cook has been delighted to see May’s success, with Sutton already dumping out Cheltenham and AFC Wimbledon this season.

He said: ‘He’s a fantastic young player with a bright future, Adam.

‘He has to play and get into the Sutton side. That’s the challenge.

‘That has to be the challenge for our loan lads when they go out on loan.

‘They have to establish themselves in the team they go to.

‘They are not off the radar. Not at all.

‘It’s like a ladder and Adam has taken a step up.

‘He’s done great and huge congratulations to him and Sutton.

‘We’re watching these young lads and their development in terms of everything they do.’

May has made 14 appearances since making the loan move to Sutton last November.

That agreement was extended to the rest of the season as the Academy graduate continues his education in the game.

May is contracted at Pompey for another year and still hopes to make the grade at Fratton Park.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain is on loan at National League South Eastbourne, Calvin Davies is at Bognor, while keeper Alex Bass with Southern League Salisbury.

Cook underlined they have to go about their work with the application needed to make the grade.

He added: ‘We are looking at how professional they are and how hard they’re working.

‘For Adam May and the likes of Alex Bass and all these young players out on loan it’s a long road sometimes.

‘So you have to show the utmost professionalism as they travel along it.’

Cook is pleased May has been able to gain such a memorable experience from his loan move.

Sutton are still going strong in the FA Trophy, too, after May’s goal helped earn a replay in a 2-2 draw at Worthing - before he netted the winner in the replay.

The manager feels May’s been part of a Cup run which deserves all the attention it’s received.

‘It’s absolutely fantastic. Unbelievable.

‘Congratulations to Sutton, and unbelievable result and great for our lad to be involved.

‘It’s great experience for him, exactly what you want out of a loan, and it couldn’t be better.

‘It’s a fantastic achievement from them. To beat all the sides they have is a great achievement. They now have an exciting match to look forward to.’