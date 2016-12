Fans still hoping to attend Pompey’s Boxing Day trip to Newport County have been dealt a blow today by news that tickets for the League two fixture have gone off sale.

That’s after the away stand at Rodney Parade was damaged in the Exiles’ FA Cup defeat to Plymouth last night, prompting the announcement from the hosts.

Blues supporters have so far bought 750 seats for the trip to South Wales (3pm).

Any update on the ticket situation will be relayed by both clubs on their respective website.