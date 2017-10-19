Date announced for Pompey’s FA Cup tie at Luton

Have your say

Pompey have found out the date when they will face the Luton Town in the FA Cup first round.

The Blues will travel to Kenilworth Road to play the Hatters on Saturday, November 4 – with kick-off at 3pm.

Adult ticket prices for the game are £20, with senior (65+) and young adult (aged 19-21) £15.

Assistant boss Joe Gallen told The News he is relishing the game after Monday’s draw.

He said: ‘It’s a tough draw but it’s two big clubs drawn together and it’s going to be an exciting game.

‘Kenilworth Road is a tough place to go and get a result at the best of times.

‘They’ve got a passionate crowd and decent support, so it will be a very exciting game and a very exciting day.’