Deadline-day chaos has happy ending for Pompey striker

Eoin Doyle has lifted the lid on his chaotic deadline-day move to Pompey.

The Blues striker admitted he woke up on the final day of the January transfer window not knowing where he was headed.

That was the start to a chaotic period for Doyle which ended with him sealing a move to Fratton Park for the rest of the season.

A host of sides were interested in the Irishman as the window came to a close on Tuesday. League One outfits like Bolton, Southend and Coventry were all understood to be keen on Doyle.

Parent club Preston were believed to have preferred a move to the Trotters, who were willing to pay a loan fee for his services.

But Doyle always wanted to link-up with former boss Paul Cook, right, again.

And despite initially being in the dark, he got his wish on a frenetic day for the 28-year-old.

‘I honestly didn’t know what was going to happen,’ Doyle said, as he reflected on his Pompey move.

‘I got the call about 9am.

‘When I woke up I didn’t know what was happening.

‘I live in Liverpool and I drove up to Preston to sign (the deal).

‘From there, I then had to get down here, so it was a long, old day.

‘Last year I went from Cardiff to Preston and that was difficult because it was international.

‘There was like 500 pages of paper to sign!

‘Then you had to wait for someone from the Welsh FA to get involved.

‘So this was easy in comparison – apart from the five-hour drive.

‘I got into a couple of standstills on the M6 and the conditions weren’t too nice.

‘There were a few moments when the wipers weren’t working quickly enough passing lorries!

‘I got down about 9ish, though, when it was done.’

Despite a host of sides from League One being interested in Doyle’s services, Pompey was the only place he wanted to be.

The man from Dublin underlined a move to the Blues was always his first choice.

‘I turned a few away because I’m eager to be here,’ Doyle said.

‘I want to help the manager, lads and the fans to get out of this division.’

It’s been a nomadic career for Doyle to date, playing in three countries and Pompey his fourth club in less than two years.

The former Sligo Rovers man explained he’s hoping to find some stability to his career moving forward.

Doyle said: ‘I’ve still got two years left at Preston after this season/

‘So I’ll go back to Preston in the summer.

‘But it hasn’t been easy with the missus and kids.

‘I’ve got a baby of three and five months. They’re not at school yet, so that helps but it’s been difficult.

‘I should’ve bought myself a caravan!’