Deadline day dawns at Pompey

Have your say

Pompey are braced for a frantic deadline day as the transfer window nears its end.

Kenny Jackett has until 11pm tonight to complete any potential overhaul of his playing squad.

And the indications are it will be busy – both in terms of incoming and outgoing players.

Tom Davies is nearing a move to Coventry City, while talks on a financial settlement to release Carl Baker are continuing.

Michael Smith is another earmarked for exit, with interest in the out-of-favour striker stretching to possible transfer fees.

Others could also depart as Jackett seeks to create space within his playing budget to strengthen his League One team.

Pompey’s boss is scanning the transfer market for a left-back, a central midfielder and a striker to add to the five arrivals since becoming manager this summer.

Certainly Mark Catlin believes it has the potential to be the most hectic deadline day of his four years as chief executive at Fratton Park.

You can keep up-to-date with all the comings and goings at Pompey with our live web runner, which starts here at 9am.