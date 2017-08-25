Debate: Is Cook a Pompey hero or villain?

Paul Cook meets Pompey for the first time tomorrow since leaving controversially over the summer.

Just weeks after stewarding the Blues to the League Two title and announcing he would never leave the Blues, the Liverpudilian departed to take the hot seat at Wigan Athletic.

Cook’s Fratton Park legacy has divided the opinion of Pompey fans.

So we asked two season-ticket holders their thoughts on the former Blues manager...

Matt Davies, 30, from Hilsea – Hero

Cook did well for the club – it’s not like he got us relegated.

He won us the league and brought some good players like Matt Clarke, Gareth Evans and Enda Stevens, as well as being down to earth and never used any excuses when we lost.

Anyone who gets Pompey promoted should become a legend.

I’m not against Cook because he supports Liverpool. If you earn more money and get to be nearer your family, you are going to take an offer.

He was here for two seasons and got us to the play-offs and then won us the league.

I know he said he wouldn’t leave the club and it was a bit heartbreaking, but he was looking out for his family.

Cook said he would get us promoted and he did. People forget how much he did for us.

We have had some good times with Cook and I haven’t forgot what he did for Pompey.

It will be weird seeing him in a Wigan tracksuit tomorrow, but I hope the fans get behind him – part of me thinks they will.

At the end of the day, we are there for three points and shouldn’t be worrying about Cook.

Jack Williams, 19, from North End – Villian

It wasn’t so much that Cook left, it was the way he went about it.

He said after we won the league that the only club he would leave Pompey for was Liverpool – and then a club offers him more money and he was off.

It doesn’t sit right with me – he’s been a manager long enough to know he has to watch what he says.

Cook won us the league, but nobody likes Harry Redknapp and he won us the FA Cup.

At least we’re not in financial ruin like when Redknapp left and everyone is still bitter towards him.

Cook has gone for the money. His family moved down here and if he wanted to move closer to home he shouldn’t have said he will never leave.

There were a lot of times mid-season when the fans were on his back and the board backed Cook. Loyalty should work two ways.

I won’t be taking any inflatable snakes with me to the DW Stadium – only because I couldn’t find any in Poundland and wasn’t going into town!