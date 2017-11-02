Defender sets sights on joining Pompey greats

Have your say

CHRISTIAN BURGESS has set his sights on Pompey greatness after sealing a new deal.

The Blues defender is celebrating committing his future to the club after agreeing a contract extension.

Burgess’ new deal sees one of Kenny Jackett’s major assets tied down to Fratton Park until the summer of 2020.

The 26-year-old has clocked up 103 appearances since arriving from Peterborough two years ago.

He now has the chance to join a select group of Pompey heroes who’ve made more than 200 outings in royal blue.

And following in the footsteps of those illustrious names appeals to Burgess.

‘It would be nice (to make a lot of appearances for Pompey),’ said the defender.

‘You want to make as many appearances in your career as you can.

‘If you are lucky enough to make them for one club then that’s even better.

‘I’ve got to work hard on the training pitch to make that happen, keep my spot and be part of the plans here.

‘I need to stay fit. I’ve generally been okay on that front and it’s an important part of football.

‘If I can stay fit I would like to think there’s a few more games out there for me.

‘I’ve done okay and enjoyed working under the new gaffer.

‘To be a part of his plans after a change is a nice thing, because it’s not always guaranteed.

‘He’s made it clear that’s on merit and it’s all you can ask for.

‘I wanted to stay and the club were looking to keep me.

‘There were a few bits which needed to be sorted out but the desire was mutual.

‘We were patient and all wanted the same outcome.

‘I had to show I could play in this league and be part of the team.

‘Hopefully, I’ve done that, can look to the future and being part of something even more special.’

Burgess has integrated himself into the community since moving to Pompey

He lives in Old Portsmouth and is a regular at events across the city.

Embracing the area has cemented his popularity, after showing himself to be one of the side’s most consistent players in recent seasons.

Burgess explained Portsmouth feels like home.

He added: ‘I enjoy being here. I enjoy being a part of this club and the community.

‘If I can make a positive impact outside of the football area that’s great, but first and foremost I have to perform on the pitch.

‘I’m going to be working as hard as I can to improve as a player and achieve success.

‘I love it down here. I’ve been down here for two-and-a-bit seasons and I’m very settled.

‘It’s a lovely place to be. There’s loads to enjoy and the summer’s great here.

‘It’s beautiful and I never had that growing up.

‘It’s a nice place to live, let alone play in front of the 18,000 who turn out on a Saturday.’