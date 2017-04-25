Delay in Pompey Trust takeover information

Pompey Supporters’ Trust have announced a ‘short delay’ in sending out their takeover information pack.

Trust shareholders and members are to receive details of Michael Eisner’s bid for the club ahead of a Portsmouth Guildhall meeting on May 4.

Those packs were scheduled to be delivered during the next few days – however that timeframe has now been put back.

Having assembled further information, the documentation will now be posted first class on Friday, with an arrival anticipated by Monday, May 1.

Packs will include the term sheet from Tornante, a detailed Trust board statement on the offer, a copy of advice from legal advisors, a statement from the presidents and a report from the club executive.

Also enclosed will be a letter from Trust chairman and club board member Ashley Brown, along with a ballot paper and details of how to vote.

In a statement, the Trust said: ‘We wish to inform our members that there will be a short delay in members receiving the information pack relating to the proposed purchase of Portsmouth Football Club by Tornante.

‘The pack has grown significantly with additional statements being received from the presidents and the club during the last few days, as well as additional content being added following a meeting between the PST board and the presidents before our game against Cambridge on Saturday.

‘We felt it was important that our members had as much information as possible.

‘We now anticipate packs to be posted by 1st Class mail on Friday meaning they should arrive by Monday 1st May at the latest.

‘We apologise for this delay in the packs arriving.’