Doncaster 3 Pompey 1: Gaffer For A Day

Carlo Faulds, aged 60, from Aylesbury, gives his verdict on Pompey’s League Two defeat at Doncaster.

Was that a hammer blow to Pompey’s promotion hopes?

I’m not concerned we lost that. I had that down in my predictions as a defeat, it’s just a question of us improving.

If Plymouth stutter and Carlisle stutter, we have every chance to take advantage. It’s a case of who will finish second or third now.

For me, at least we went for it and lost. I would rather we took that approach.

I am not overconcerned, we now must focus on the next game against Leyton Orient.

What did you make of Pompey’s start?

For the opening 20 minutes we made mistakes and couldn’t control the ball, Doncaster were dominating.

They seemed to be red hot at the start, while we were a turkey which had just come out of the freezer and was defrosting. It was really disappointing.

However, during the second part of the first half we had our best period and put a lot of pressure on them. Sure enough, the goal arrived.

And in that second half?

We were pretty average, while Doncaster were very efficient and I cannot say wasted anything.

They definitely deserved it. They were lethal, they had that edge and appeared like a team a league above us.

Cook had the option of shutting up or going for it – and we went for it. But i have no problem with that.

Who stood out for you?

My man of the match is Kal Naismith. He had one chance and took it to once again demonstrate the difference he makes.

He is our only class player and despite being substituted, was our best player on the night.

His goal was the opposite end to us but from what we could see he put it away really well.

Michael Smith again worked very hard, some people are criticising him but it’s difficult up there on your own.