Doncaster 3 Pompey 1: Match ratings

Chief sports writer Neil Allen delivers his verdict on who was hot and who was not during Pompey’s defeat at Doncaster.
POMPEY
David Forde: Some poor goals 5
Gareth Evans: Exposed at right-back 6
Christian Burgess: Shaky at times 5
Matt Clarke: Kept at it 6
Enda Stevens: One of a few who did themselves justice 7
Michael Doyle: Overrun on occasions 6
Danny Rose: Game to forget 5
Carl Baker (62 mins Milan Lalkovic: Reasonably lively 6): Couldn’t get involved 5
Kal Naismith (75 mins Conor Chaplin: Barely involved 5): Lovely finish 7
Kyle Bennett (67 mins Gary Roberts: Anonymous 5): Other than assist, poor 5
Michael Smith: Completely out of form 4
Subs not used: Liam O’Brien, Jack Whatmough, Amine Linganzi, Noel Hunt
DONCASTER
Marko Marosi (86 mins Ross Etheridge): Worrying injury 7
Craig Alcock: Loves a tackle 7
Mathieu Baudry: Magnificent at the back 8
Andy Butler: Unflappable 7
Niall Mason: So, so 6
Matty Blair (55 mins Andy Williams: Stretched Pompey 7) Didn’t impress
Conor Grant: Caught the eye 7
Jordan Houghton: Kept it very simple 7
Tommy Rowe: All-action display 8
James Coppinger (67 mins Harry Middleton: Gave legs: 6): So clever with delivery 8
John Marquis: Couldn’t be shackled 9
Subs not used: Joe Wright, Paul Keegan, Alfie Beestin, Alfie May
Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire): Not his fault for defeat 7
Man of the match: Enda Stevens: While many of his team-mates faltered, the left-back cut an impressive figure coming forward and deserves no criticism over his involvement in the defeat.
We want him: John Marquis: Has a knack of scoring against his former club and led the line superbly, comfortably getting the better of the Pompey defence.
We don’t want him: Matty Blair: Struggled to get involved during Pompey’s best spell of the game and little surprise when taken off to bolster attacking power.
Magic moment: Kyle Bennett threaded through a lovely pass for Kal Naismith to calmly restore parity shortly be half-time in an excellent move.
Their manager: Darren Ferguson: Has created an excellent side who were worthy winners and deservedly top League Two.