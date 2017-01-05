Doncaster 3 Pompey 1: Match ratings

Chief sports writer Neil Allen delivers his verdict on who was hot and who was not during Pompey’s defeat at Doncaster.

POMPEY

David Forde: Some poor goals 5

Gareth Evans: Exposed at right-back 6

Christian Burgess: Shaky at times 5

Matt Clarke: Kept at it 6

Enda Stevens: One of a few who did themselves justice 7

Michael Doyle: Overrun on occasions 6

Danny Rose: Game to forget 5

Carl Baker (62 mins Milan Lalkovic: Reasonably lively 6): Couldn’t get involved 5

Kal Naismith (75 mins Conor Chaplin: Barely involved 5): Lovely finish 7

Kyle Bennett (67 mins Gary Roberts: Anonymous 5): Other than assist, poor 5

Michael Smith: Completely out of form 4

Subs not used: Liam O’Brien, Jack Whatmough, Amine Linganzi, Noel Hunt

DONCASTER

Marko Marosi (86 mins Ross Etheridge): Worrying injury 7

Craig Alcock: Loves a tackle 7

Mathieu Baudry: Magnificent at the back 8

Andy Butler: Unflappable 7

Niall Mason: So, so 6

Matty Blair (55 mins Andy Williams: Stretched Pompey 7) Didn’t impress

Conor Grant: Caught the eye 7

Jordan Houghton: Kept it very simple 7

Tommy Rowe: All-action display 8

James Coppinger (67 mins Harry Middleton: Gave legs: 6): So clever with delivery 8

John Marquis: Couldn’t be shackled 9

Subs not used: Joe Wright, Paul Keegan, Alfie Beestin, Alfie May

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire): Not his fault for defeat 7

Man of the match: Enda Stevens: While many of his team-mates faltered, the left-back cut an impressive figure coming forward and deserves no criticism over his involvement in the defeat.

We want him: John Marquis: Has a knack of scoring against his former club and led the line superbly, comfortably getting the better of the Pompey defence.

We don’t want him: Matty Blair: Struggled to get involved during Pompey’s best spell of the game and little surprise when taken off to bolster attacking power.

Magic moment: Kyle Bennett threaded through a lovely pass for Kal Naismith to calmly restore parity shortly be half-time in an excellent move.

Their manager: Darren Ferguson: Has created an excellent side who were worthy winners and deservedly top League Two.