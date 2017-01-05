Doncaster v Pompey: Early team news

Paul Cook insists he has no fresh injury concerns as his side head into a fourth match in 11 days.

Michael Doyle played the full 90 minutes against Luton with five stitches in a shin gash collected at Yeovil.

However, that is again not expected to hamper his selection as the Blues seek to take on the League Two leaders.

The return of Gary Roberts against Luton following a two-game rest provides Cook with other options.

Jamal Lowe has also travelled with the Blues to Doncaster, although it remains to be seen if he is one of the two left out for the 18-man squad.

Doncaster are still expected to be without Liam Mandeville for tonight’s game.

The young striker, who has 10 goals to his name this season, is once again a major doubt with his thigh injury.

It means Darren Ferguson could stick with the side which collected a late victory at Stevenage earlier in the week.

Gary McSheffrey (knee), Luke McCullough (cruciate) and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (cruciate) remain sidelined, while Mitchell Lund is not yet ready to return following a blow to the kidney area.

