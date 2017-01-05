Doncaster v Pompey: Gaffer For A Day

Carlo Faulds, aged 60, from Aylesbury, looks ahead to Pompey’s clash with Doncaster at the Keepmoat tonight (7.45pm).

I’ve sat through 20 minutes of Darren Ferguson’s interview on Doncaster’s website and it is like listening to paint dry.

However, from it – and watching footage of their game against Stevenage – they don’t look as good as we think they are.

They have a back three, the reasoning being it makes them dominate midfield and allows counter attacks to be snuffed out.

I would love to see us match them up with the same system and use two proper wingers but I don’t see any way we can do that.

We should go for the win, though. I don’t believe it is a match we will lose.

Before the victory over Luton, I worked out our points projection and had us at 50 from the final 23 matches.

Although, that had us down for a draw against Luton and defeat at Doncaster.

However, having beaten Luton, why not get victory at the Keepmoat Stadium?

As I see it, we are sitting on the shoulders of those above and have every chance of closing that gap to take over their position.

At this juncture, let’s say to the lads: ‘Winning this division is in our grasp.’

Let’s go for it and, if needed, then settle for third.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that we can take the title.

It is about going to Doncaster and showing what we are capable of in front of the rest of the league watching on the television cameras.

What a great time to get the ball rolling and we are off.

Winning promotion is not going to happen by magic, it is about getting team selection right.

I would keep an unchanged side for this one and hopefully Kal Naismith, who really is a class player in our team, can see us through.