Donohue makes Pompey debut

Have your say

Dion Donohue has been handed his Pompey debut at Wigan.

The Welshman signed for the Blues last week but missed the deadline to face Walsall last Saturday.

Today's Pompey team...

Donohue, 23, joins Danny Rose and Adam May in centre midfield, with Pompey expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Gareth Evans moves to right-back, with Drew Talbot out with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lowe starts after returning from a three-match suspension, replacing Kal Naismith.

Kyle Bennett also wins his place back in Kenny Jackett’s starting XI as he comes in for Milan Lalkovic, who is not in the match-day squad.