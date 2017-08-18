Donohue’s Pompey arrival will end midfielder hunt

DION DONOHUE’s arrival will end Pompey’s midfield hunt.

Chesterfield’s versatile talent is the man Kenny Jackett has turned to as he bolsters his side in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old is at the club this afternoon putting the finishing touches to his arrival.

Pompey have headed off interest from a host of sides, including Wigan, to secure Donohue’s services.

The initial outlay for the Welshman is south of £100,000, with add-ons believed to potentially take the cost up to £200,000.

Donohue, who had a season remaining on his contract at Chesterfield, was named the Spireites’ players’ player of the season last term.

The former Everton Academy talent is known for his ability to play in a number of different positions.

He largely operated down the left flank for his team last term, as they were relegated from League Two.

But Jackett views Donohue’s best position as being in the middle of the park.

That’s where he’ll look to utilise his talent this term – with the Blues boss spending the summer looking at a host of options in that area.

Cardiff’s Stuart O’Keefe was targeted while Birmingham’s Stephen Gleeson was another name rumoured to be on his hit-list.

It’s Donohue who’s set to become Jackett’s fifth signing as Pompey manager, however.

It remains to be seen now if the 55-year-old will be able to recruit another body to cover the injury loss of Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

Jackett admitted the Blues have been struggling on that front since his injury against Rochdale left him short in that area.

Donohue’s versatility could help there, but he is primarily being viewed as a player to add competition in midfield.

The man who made 65 Chesterfield appearances after joining the club from non-league football in 2015 also offers wing-back experience, with Jackett refusing to rule out exploring that option when his injury problems clear.

Spireites boss, Steven Caldwell, has confirmed Donohue’s exit.

He feels it was a move which suited his club, with the player signalling his desire to leave after their relegation last term.

Caldwell said: ‘I don’t think it’s a blow, it something we were prepared for all summer.

‘The player intimated at the end of last season he wanted to leave. It’s taken longer than others who said that.

‘We were always prepared, we signed Jerome (Binnon-Williams) in preparation for that.

‘We now have scope for future development of the squad as well.

‘We wish him well, he’s done well for us. I think it’s a good thing for the club. It gives us an opportunity to strengthen the squad.

‘Our aim was to come out of the window a stronger squad, ready to be successful this season and Dion’s sale gives us that opportunity.’