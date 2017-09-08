Dons boss not dissecting Pompey defeat to Rotherham

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley insists he has not looked into Pompey’s defeat against Rotherham too deeply.

The Blues lost 1-0 to the Millers on Sunday as Kenny Jackett deployed a 3-5-2 system for the first time in the first half at Fratton Park.

Pompey switched to a conventional 4-4-2 formation after the restart. They were more fluent on the attack, but could not find a way to cancel out Jon Taylor’s 36th-minute strike.

Ardley’s outfit host Pompey tomorrow and the Dons boss has not dissected the Blues’ loss to Rotherham in preparation for the game.

He told AFC Wimbledon’s official website: ‘Pompey need to gel and that doesn’t happen overnight. Kenny tried a slightly different shape and changed it at half time, so you can’t read too much into that game.

‘Kenny is really experienced and knows what he is doing. He’s got great qualifications at the level above and this level so I’m sure he’ll get it right.

‘It’s going to be a tough game as they are a big club.’