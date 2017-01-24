Double Devon defeat for Pompey Academy

Pompey Academy fell to a second Devon defeat in the space of four days this afternoon, as they lost 2-0 at Exeter City.

The Blues, beaten 3-2 by Plymouth on Saturday, found themselves on the receiving end of another Youth Alliance League loss in the south west of England against the Grecians.

The result, which ended any hopes of title glory, leaves Mikey Harris’ under-18s in third place heading into this weekend’s season-ending clash with Swindon – again on the road.

The Blues will secure a top-five finish – and Merit League qualification – with victory, although a draw may well suffice for the visitors.