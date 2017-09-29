Doyle denied Pompey reunion

Injury has denied Eoin Doyle his chance of a Pompey reunion.

The Oldham striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park, has been ruled out of tomorrow’s clash with the Blues after picking up a niggle in the Latics’ midweek victory against Peterborough.

Caretaker boss Richie Wellens said Doyle’s absence would be a blow.

The Irishman, who is on loan from Preston, has bagged four goals in five outings for the Boundary Park side.

Wellens said: ’Doyle is out injured so he won’t play and that’s a blow.

‘It is lucky that I’ve got Aaron Holloway back so that will be a straight swap.

‘I will see what their (Pompey’s) back line is like and I will see what formation they play and make decisions from that.

‘I’m just gutted that Doyle’s not fit because his energy and finishing is outstanding.

‘He felt something in the last five minutes of the game (against Peterborough), and I had already made three substitutions but I couldn’t pull him off.

‘He has not done much the last few weeks and come here and played a lot of games in a short space of time, so it just shows it is difficult to get back to the right levels.

‘What I don’t want to do is force him to play and he be out for six weeks.’

Doyle netted twice in 12 appearances during a loan spell with Blues.

However, his involvement was curtailed through a groin injury, ruling him out of the final seven fixtures of last season.