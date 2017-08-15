Doyle leaves his mark on former Pompey player Walker

Have your say

Former Pompey captain Michael Doyle took no prisoners during his Fratton Park days.

Just ask former Blues team-mate Christian Burgess!

And it looks like the man who skippered Pompey to last season’s League Two title hasn’t decided to remodel his game after a summer switch to Coventry – as another former Fratton Park player, Liam Walker, found out.

The Gibraltar international played for Pompey in the 2012-13 League One season, making 28 appearances and scoring twice.

The midfielder is now at Notts County, who were Coventry’s opponents on the opening day of the season.

It’s impossible to say whether either player knew they shared something in common when they went head to head at the Ricoh Arena or if they even knew of each other.

Michael Doyle lifts the League Two trophy

That will have changed, though, after a Doyle tackle that left it’s mark on Walker.

From the Instagram picture the former posted, Doyle made his presence felt during a game the Sky Blues won 3-0.

And from Walker’s comment under the image, he’ll have a permanent reminder of the tackle.

He wrote: ‘First game of the season and I get this from a s*** tackle taking a piece of my birth mark out and didn’t even get a free kick for it.’

He added: ‘Great decision ref’, with the hashtag #disgustingtackle