Doyle: Pompey lifted by non-league duo

Pompey’s non-league hotshots have given a lift to the Blues’ squad.

That’s the view of skipper Michael Doyle following the January arrival of prolific pairing Jamal Lowe and Nicke Kabamba from National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Attacker Lowe – who made his Pompey debut in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Leyton Orient – initially agreed a deal back in October to make the step up two divisions.

That’s after the former Barnet man caught the eye of Paul Cook by earning rave reviews in non-league – and impressed on trial to secure a move back into the professional ranks.

His 23-goal haul, though, was bettered by team-mate and strike-partner Kabamba, forcing the Blues to take notice and return to complete a double swoop on the Beveree Stadium club.

A stunning return of 25 goals in 36 games meant Kabamba was quitting his part-time job as a car salesman to follow in Lowe’s Fratton Park footsteps.

And for Pompey skipper Doyle, inset left, the duo’s arrival has been welcomed by their new Blues team-mates.

He said: ‘It helped the two lads coming in to train with us before joining.

‘Obviously Jamal was in a lot earlier – he came in for a few days last year.

‘I think the manager just wanted to get a look at him earlier on this season before they signed him.

‘He made an impression right away, though.

‘And I thought he did really well on his debut last Saturday – he came on and gave the crowd a lift.

‘He gave us a lift as well – he had a lot of energy and played a big part in the goal, so that was a great start for him.

‘Obviously the new lad Nicke signed this week which was great as well.

‘He was in last week training with us and like Jamal made an impression.

‘With a fresh face around the place it gives everybody a lift.

‘And non-league players are hungry and want to impress and improve.

‘To get a chance to come to a club like Pompey – without wanting to be disrespectful – they must be revelling in it.

‘You can see in training they are champing at the bit to play – like everyone else.

‘So it just gives everyone a lift and keeps you on your toes – it is more competition.’

With Kabamba yet to appear for Pompey, Doyle has given fans an insight into what to expect from the new striker – having been impressed by what he has seen of him in training.

He added: ‘He’s a physical presence.

‘He holds the ball up and looks quite imposing and things like that.

‘He has played with Jamal before so there is a partnership there and understanding between them.

‘Hopefully at some point this season we might see that come to fruition.’