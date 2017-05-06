Doyle: We won title for the Pompey family

Captain Michael Doyle told the people of Portsmouth: We did it together.

The midfielder soaked up the Blues winning the title in dramatic style on the final day of the season.

The emotional Irishman paid tribute to everyone at PO4 and the backing of the club’s support as they moved to the head of the table for the first time this campaign with a 6-1 demolition of Cheltenham.

Doyle said: ‘To come as far as we have is just a delight.

‘This is for all the fans and everyone at the club who work so hard.

‘We, the players, get all the credit, but this was a team effort.

‘I’m just delighted for everyone.

‘I’ve been here for two years and you hear everything people have gone through.

‘So to do this now and for it to come together, I’m delighted.

‘We’re going to be from strength to strength now.’