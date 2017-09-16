‘Drop Chaplin and push Pitman further forward’

Ben Pay, aged 27, from Havant, previews Pompey’s clash against Fleetwood today.

We have to make our home form count and I fancy us to nick this 2-1.

However, if we start badly sometimes the fans can get on the players’ backs – and we don’t want that to happen.

I’d make changes to the side which lost at Northampton on Tuesday night and one of those would be Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench.

At the moment I prefer him coming on as a substitute. It just seems to work better for him when up against tired legs.

Irrespective of whether Oliver Hawkins is available after his head injury, I would drop Chaplin.

In our last home game against Rotherham, Brett Pitman was too deep.

I know he likes playing off the striker but he needs to be in the box as a natural finisher.

So push him further up front and allow others to make their runs off him, including Kyle Bennett, who should be recalled.

Already Matty Kennedy looks like Kenny Jackett’s best signing, he has impressed with his ability to attack and put in good crosses. I can see him and Hawkins becoming a good combination.

I’d also like to see Gareth Evans back in the team. Nathan Thompson has done okay but I really like Evans there .

As for Adam May, I was quite critical of him for the first few games but Jackett seems to really like him and he’s improving.

Ben’s starting line-up: McGee, Evans, Burgess, Clarke, McCrory, May, O’Keefe, Bennett, Lowe, Kennedy, Pitman