Early team-news: Pompey v Cheltenham

Paul Cook has no new injury worries for the fixture which could aid the League Two title coming to Fratton Park.

With Noel Hunt and Eoin Doyle long since ruled out for the season, the Pompey boss is able to stick with those players who aided their impressive run-in.

It will be tempting for the Blues boss to retain the starting XI which ground out a 1-0 win at Mansfield last weekend.

That would see Conor Chaplin remain in attack as the lone striker.

The Fratton Park fixture could also be a farewell for certain members of the squad before moving on in the summer.