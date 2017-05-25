Eastleigh snap up former Pompey skipper

Danny Hollands has returned to the south coast – to link-up with Eastleigh.

The former Pompey midfielder turned down the offer of a new Crewe deal to move closer to his Fontwell home.

It means the 31-year-old finds himself back in the area having left Fratton Park in August 2016.

Hollands made 93 appearances and scored seven goals during two-and-a-half seasons with the Blues.

His final appearance was in the May 2016 play-off semi-final second-leg defeat at Plymouth, when he was forced off with torn ligaments in his left ankle.

The former Bournemouth man battled back to fitness towards the end of the summer but, with no hope of a Blues deal, elected to look elsewhere.

He joined League Two rivals Crewe and went on to make 29 appearances and score once.

Hollands was offered a new deal by boss David Artell but decided to make the switch to Eastleigh.

The ambitious National League club are now managed by Richard Hill, who was appointed for a second spell as boss earlier this month.

Former Gillingham and Leyton Orient manager Andy Hessenthaler has arrived as his assistant as the Spitfires again eye the Football League.

This season they finished in a disappointing 15th, with managers Chris Todd, Ronnie Moore and Martin Allen paying the price.

Hollands initially arrived at Fratton Park in March 2014 on loan from Charlton as Richie Barker’s last signing.

He scored five goals in seven games as caretaker boss Andy Awford kept Pompey in the Football League.

That included a hat-trick on the final day of the season against Plymouth.

Hollands subsequently signed a permanent two-year deal.

Meanwhile, Dominic Hyam has become the latest former Pompey player to join Coventry.

The central defender has signed for the League Two side on a two-year deal following his release from Reading.

Hyam joined Pompey in a deadline day loan deal at the end of August 2016.

However, he failed to make a single appearance, returning to the Madejski Stadium a month early at the Championship club’s request.

The 21-year-old made one first-team squad as an unused substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy match with Bristol Rovers.

Although he was handed five reserve team outings, the last of which arrived in the Central League Cup at Bristol City in November.

Hyam joins ex-Pompey team-mates Michael Doyle and Liam O’Brien at the Ricoh Arena.

Former Blues striker Marc McNulty is another summer recruit, while Carl Baker has been linked with a switch.

Mark Robins is seeking to spark the Sky Blues into an instant return to League One following this season’s relegation.