EFL clubs in favour of transfer window change

EFL clubs have indicated they would give the green light to make changes to the summer transfer window from next season onwards.

After early discussions between representatives of the 72 Football League teams – including Pompey – an official vote will take place in February 2018 to formally decide on the changes.

Premier League clubs voted to close next summer’s transfer window before the start of the 2018-19 campaign earlier this month.

But the Football League’s window would differ to the top flight’s.

While permanent transfers would have a shorter cut-off point, clubs could still make loan signings until the traditional end of the window on August 31.