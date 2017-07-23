Eisner: I’ve no intention of replacing the name Pompey

Have your say

Michael Eisner has reassured Pompey fans he’s not looking to change the name of the club.

The Blues’ prospective new owner had to make that clear after a tweet he posted on Twitter that referenced the navy.

On Friday, the American billionaire asked on the social media site: I noticed in 1939 cup finals against “The Wolves,” announcers call Pompey “The Navy.” Sounds strong! What do fans think?’

The tweet immediately engaged Pompey fans, who resoundingly informed the former Disney CEO that any name change was not a good idea.

Among those who replied was Mike Shipp, who said: ‘Er... no thanks Mr E.’

Dan Shaw remarked: ‘Can’t see you getting much support for that Mr Eisner.’

Andy Smith posted: Great that you have us on your mind. However, we are PORTSMOUTH POMPEY and our emblem is an 8 pointed star and crescent. PLEASE USE THESE.’

Meanwhile, also among the many replies was Jeff Harris, who simply said ‘No thanks.’

Following the polite but definitive response on Twitter, Eisner quickly made it clear, however, that the purpose of his original tweet was not to start a debate on a possible name change.

In his subsequent tweet he said: ‘To be clear never was an intention to replace the name Pompey, no way.’

Portsmouth is considered to be the home of the Royal Navy.

The naval base has been an integral part of the city since 1194.

It is home to almost two thirds of the Royal Navy’s surface ships.