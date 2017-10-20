Elliott keen to extend bragging rights over Pompey brother Kyle

Just like his brother, Elliott Bennett will put family to one side as Blackburn host Pompey at Ewood Park.

The Rovers winger is the older sibling of Blues forward Kyle – and both could line up against each other for the first time in a league match tomorrow when Kenny Jackett’s side travel to Lancashire.

Pompey winger Kyle Bennett Picture: Joe Pepler

A Capital One Cup clash in September 2012 is the only other time the brothers, who both started off at Wolves, have gone head to head on the pitch.

On that occasion, Elliott came out on top when Norwich beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0.

And he’s keen to ensure the bragging rights stay with him come the final whistle tomorrow afternoon.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Elliott said: ‘I just want to try and get one over on him like the last time I played against him.

‘He never stops reminding me that he got to play for the England youth set up and I never did so any chance I have got to brag over him I will do.

‘That’s the way we like it, he will be doing his best for Portsmouth, I will be doing my best for Blackburn and hopefully we win.

‘We will chat like we normally do, have a bit of banter, and it will be good for my mum, dad and the family.

‘But for us it will be like any other game that we will be looking to get the three points from and all the sweeter if we do because I can rub it in my brother’s face afterwards.

‘He’s got to play first and I have got to be picked, it won’t be so great if we’re both sat on the bench looking across at each other.’