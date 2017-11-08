Emotional Naismith pleads for Pompey chance

Kal Naismith came in from the cold and pleaded: Give me my chance.

The star of last season surge’s to the League Two title has sent an emotional message to Pompey boss Kenny Jackett over his lack of football.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has no problem with Kal Naismith's attitude. Picture: Joe Pepler

And Naismith rounded on his critics who believe his attitude is the reason for his Blues absence.

The attacking talent was given his first start in five weeks in the 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Charlton last night.

The 25-year-old has not started a league game since August, as he finds himself on the fringes.

Naismith told of how tough this term has been, after being feted for his role in delivering the championship.

The Scot lifted the lid on a testing period for him and his fears over leaving Fratton Park without being given the chance to make an impact on League One.

Naismith said: ‘I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t hard. It’s tough.

‘I live a long way from home. I love it in Portsmouth but it’s a long way from where I’m from.

‘When I’m staying down here it can get tough at times when I’ve haven’t played for five or six weeks.

‘You do sometimes end up wondering why you’re doing it but I know why I’m doing it – I’m doing it for a great club.

‘There is loads of competition, so I’ll have to see what happens.

‘I’m not looking for special treatment in any way. I’m just looking for my chance. Give me my chance.

‘It’ll kill me if I walk away from this club at the end of the season. I’m in my last year and it would kill me.

‘If I know I had my chance and never did it in League One I’d walk away with my hands up.

‘I’d know I did what I did last year and gave it a good go this year.

‘But until now I’ve not had that chance and I’m in my last year. I just ask for that chance.’

Naismith admitted he’s been left hurt and frustrated by the suggestion his temperament is a factor in his absence.

He vehemently denied that was the case after delivering a hard-working performance on his return.

Naismith said: ‘The only thing that gets me down – and I can’t look into it to much, is when people say my attitude can’t be right.

‘The gaffer has come out and said there’s no problem with my attitude.

‘People look for reasons why I’m not playing. I’m not playing because there are a lot of good players here and the gaffer thinks they’re ahead of me.

‘So it’s up to me to try to work hard and get back in.

‘The gaffer has always been there for me to speak to him.

‘I’ve never thought I could not speak to him.

‘I’ve had numerous conversations with him and everything has been positive.

‘The gaffer has been there for me to speak to him.

‘I’ve done that and he’s told me to keep working hard and my chance will come. That’s all I want.’