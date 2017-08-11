Ertl steps down from Pompey Supporters’ Trust board

Johnny Ertl has stepped down from the Pompey Supporters’ Trust board with immediate effect.

The former Austria international was elected in 2015 after stepping down as club captain and retiring from football.

Ertl, 34, was made Trust spokesman while working at the Academy as an under-16s coach.

But he has stepped down due to work commitments as a project leader and director of sport of Red Bull’s ‘Neymar Jr’s Five.

Ertl said: ‘Thank you for giving me the great experience in serving on the PST Board for two years. I experienced our wonderful club from a lot of difference angles: As a club captain, as a coach at the academy and as a PST board member.

‘I really enjoyed my time on the board working together with people who care so much about the club. It was amazing how much pride, passion and commitment the PST board members put in over the years and I am very proud to be one of those people.

‘Due to my increasing work commitments as a Project Leader and Director of Sport of Red Bull’s ‘Neymar Jr’s Five’ my time resources for the PST board had become very limited.

‘Therefore I would like to offer up my place for the upcoming elections.

‘I am available for the Trust whenever you need me in the future, and will be in attendance to as many games as I can, where I will look forward to catching up with everyone.’

Ertl made 88 appearances and two goals during his three-year spell at Fratton Park.