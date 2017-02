Gareth Evans is battling to be ready for the visit of Accrington.

The versatile performer suffered a bruised ankle in the defeat at Wycombe and has subsequently missed training.

Drew Talbot is on standby to replace Evans should he be ruled out of the Fratton Park fixture.

That is the only fresh injury concern as Paul Cook seeks to retain the starting XI from Adams Park.

He will also operate with the same 4-2-3-1 system employed in the 1-0 loss.

Meanwhile, striker Curtis Main is still sidelined.