Evans: Give me games and I’ll deliver for Pompey

Gareth Evans insisted he can produce the goods for Pompey if he is given ample opportunity.

The former Fleetwood Town man is frustrated about the lack of minutes he’s had on the pitch this season – but is adamant he can be an attacking force for the Blues in League One.

Evans was a regular member of Pompey’s League Two-title winning side, with former boss Paul Cook converting him into a right-back from his usual wing role.

After Kenny Jackett was named manager in the summer, the 29-year-old was installed as the club’s vice captain.

The new boss also made it clear that he saw the player more as a forward option.

Nevertheless, Evans has found himself on the periphery of things this season as the Blues acclimatise to their new surroundings.

He has made just five league starts to date and was forced to watch from the stands for the trips to AFC Wimbledon and Northampton.

The winger’s last start came in the 2-1 loss at Doncaster, where he was replaced by Jamal Lowe at half-time.

Despite struggling to gain a foothold in Jackett’s line-up, Evans insisted he can fire on all cylinders if he’s given a run of games in the side.

Speaking at a Pompey meet and greet event at Covers, he said: ‘I’m not really getting an opportunity at the minute.

‘I started away against Doncaster but we were 2-0 down after five minutes.

‘It was a difficult game for us, a bit disappointing, but I’ve just got to keep battling way to make sure I get a decent run of games and a decent chance.

‘It was frustrating for me. We went 2-0 down and then didn’t suss it out tactically until half-time.

‘That meant I came off the pitch and that was that.

‘It was frustrating for me, like my season has been so far.

‘I need to get a run of games in my actual position, but it’s proving harder to come by than I thought.

‘If I get more than 45 minutes or 60 minutes then I know I will produce the goods.

‘It’s just getting that opportunity in the team.’

Evans’ main competition for a place out on Pompey’s right wing remains Lowe.

But Jackett has also utilised him from the bench in the No10 role – a position he’s also comfortable in.

And being seen now as an attacking force rather than a right-back is one positive Evans has taken from his current situation.

He added: ‘I’m seen as more of a forward player now and that’s got to be positive.

‘That’s where I want to play at the end of the day.

‘Jamal has been playing well, but that’s just the way it is.

‘There’s not a lot you can do but you’ve got to keep biting away.

‘Playing through the middle is something I have done before.

‘It’s got to the point where I’m playing 10 minutes here and there and it’s about time I nailed down a position.’