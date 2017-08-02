Evans handed hope of more advanced Pompey role

Gareth Evans is anticipating right-back action – but believes the door is open for a more advanced role.

The Pompey vice-captain has retained his full-back berth in all of the club’s first-team friendlies this summer.

Last year was probably one of my most enjoyable and best seasons in football to be honest – and I played 41 games at right-back Gareth Evans

New boss Kenny Jackett has swiftly decided to keep the 29-year-old in the initially unfamiliar position he made his own last season.

Evans started 41 of the Blues’ 46 League Two matches at right-back, having been converted by Paul Cook.

Yet he remains keen to be employed further forward in the attacking midfield role he has occupied for most of his career.

And Jackett has handed hope that outcome could well occur in the season ahead.

Evans said: ‘I have played right-back in five pre-season games, so it looks like it’s going to be right-back again!

‘The gaffer has told me that over the years he has seen me play on the right wing and score goals there, so that’s still an option.

‘He has sort of said that as it stands we see you as right-back, but that’s not to say you aren’t going to play other positions down the right-hand side throughout the season.

‘Obviously, Nathan Thompson is out at the minute, so when he returns he can play at right-back and perhaps that opens the possibility of me getting a bit further forward.

‘We will see how that pans out, but I am more than happy to play at right-back.

‘Last year was probably one of my most enjoyable and best seasons in football, to be honest – and I played 41 games at right-back.

‘I have enjoyed it there and still managed to score the odd goal, so hopefully that will be the case for this season.’

Evans, who has played 93 times and scored 16 goals for Pompey, signed a new two-year deal in the summer.