Evans: I want to stay at Pompey

GARETH EVANS has pledged his future to Pompey.

But the versatile performer must wait until the season’s end to learn whether the club wish him to remain.

If I got offered one I would sign it tomorrow, it’s a lovely club, I’ve really enjoyed playing down here and hopefully I’ll get one. Gareth Evans

Evans is one of 14 players whose Fratton Park deals expire this summer.

The Blues have opted to put all contract talks on hold in a bid to focus on winning promotion from League Two.

Other first-teamers waiting to discover their fate include Enda Stevens, Michael Doyle and Kyle Bennett.

Evans remains relaxed, having encountered the situation before in his playing career.

Yet, having settled in Winchester with his girlfriend, he is keen to remain with the Blues beyond the end of the season.

He said: ‘When I first came to the club I signed a 12-month contract so had much the same feeling last season. The only difference was I had a clause in my contract which triggered after 23 starts.

‘This year it’s different in that it is more performance-based if the manager wants to keep me.

‘It’s not an unfamiliar position, I have been here plenty of times before, so it doesn’t really bother me to be honest.

‘You don’t often get players signing three or four year contracts at this level like you do higher up the leagues.

‘Every year at every club there are a cluster of players out of contract playing for their futures, I’m used to it.

‘It’s just one of those things, if you are out of contract and not offered one you go elsewhere – and that’s the way it is in the lower leagues.

‘I would definitely like to sign, I just have to be offered a contract first!

‘If I got offered one I would sign it tomorrow, it’s a lovely club, I’ve really enjoyed playing down here and hopefully can get one.

‘Some lads buy into moving clubs differently. Some try to commute on days off and stay in hotels, but I’ve come down here with my girlfriend and really settled. We want to remain.

‘We live in Winchester, but if I get a new contract will probably move closer.

‘We have fully bought into the club and hopefully it continues.’

Evans has made 76 appearances and scored 12 goals since arriving in July 2015 from Fleetwood.

That summer also saw the arrivals of Michael Doyle, Stevens and Bennett on two-year deals, ensuring all expire at the end of the campaign.

Also in the final six months of their deals are Jack Whatmough, Ben Close, Brandon Haunstrup, Calvin Davies, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liam O’Brien and Amine Linganzi.

While the loans spells of Eoin Doyle, David Forde and Aaron Simpson will finish.

Evans added: ‘I’m quite pleased with my displays, I think I’ve improved at right-back as the season has gone on.

‘Whether that is good enough to get me a contract, we will have to see.’