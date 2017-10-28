Evans: It’s strange so many title-winners are out of Pompey team

Have your say

Gareth Evans has spoken of the strange scenario himself and his fellow League Two title-winners find themselves in at Pompey this season.

The former Fleetwood Town man, Kyle Bennett, Kal Naismith and Danny Rose have been on the periphery of things since Kenny Jackett was made boss in June.

All four were key members of the side who won the League Two crown under Paul Cook.

Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe remain the only regular fixtures of that team in the third tier.

Evans admitted it is odd seeing players with title medals out of Pompey’s team but they are working hard to win a starting berth.

He said: ‘It’s just another game of football.

‘Whether it is in League Two or in League One, we all need to try to get back into the team.

‘It’s weird having so many lads around sitting on the bench or in the stands who are all champions not playing this season.

‘It’s a strange one but what can you do? All you can do is keep going.’

The Blues have struggled for consistency as they get to know their new league surroundings.

Evans is confident things will soon start to improve – but believes it may take some time for the squad to gel together.

‘Like everyone has been saying, we have just been inconsistent,’ the winger added.

‘We’re just trying to get a decent run of performances together.

‘Every time we take a step forward, we seem to take a step back.

‘I’m sure it will improve, however.

‘We all think we should be higher up in the league and know we have lost too many games.

‘That might take some time.

‘We’re a new set of lads at the end of the day and it’s virtually a whole new team.

‘It’s going to take some time to gel but I’m sure we’ll get there.’

– WILL ROONEY