Evans: Patience the virtue over Pompey young guns

Have your say

GARETH EVANS has called for patience with Pompey’s youngsters.

But the Blues’ vice-captain still believes Kenny Jackett’s young side is capable of delivering three points at Gillingham.

Jackett’s men have been hit by a long line of injuries going into the game at Priestfield.

That will test the depth of squad which has markedly come down in age.

The average age of the starting XI is now around 24 from 28 last term.

Evans feels that means the younger players need a period bedding in.

He said: ‘We’ve got to expect it to be a little bit inconsistent when we’ve got young lads.

‘Only games are going to improve the younger lads.

‘But, whoever plays, we’ll capable of going to Gillingham and picking up three points on Saturday.

‘We’re going to look to go there and win like Portsmouth always do going into a game.

‘We’re capable of that and picking up three points.’

The number of players in the Pompey treatment is at a high in recent times.

Evans acknowledged that but feels the squad can still handle being stretched.

He said: ‘I think the gaffer is going to have to weigh up what we do in terms of injuries and go from there.

‘It’s just been unlucky. They all seem to be knee injuries, too.’

‘It’s McCrory, Pits (Pitman), Burge (Burgess), Whattie (Whatmough). Everyone seems to be breaking down at the same time. It’s unfortunate, but it’s nothing we can’t deal with. I’m sure we’ll be fine.’

Pompey will be without player-of-the-month Brett Pitman for the Gillingham game. As one of his side’s most versatile players, Evans joked he’d be prepared to fill his boots.

He said: ‘Brett’s provided a lot of goals and he’s going to be a miss in terms of those and his leadership skills.

‘As for me, playing up front? I’ll play anywhere!

‘I’ve always said I’m happy to do a job in any position if I’m playing.’

– JORDAN CROSS